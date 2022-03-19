Two cops injured in clash in UP’s Azamgarh; five people held

Five people were taken into custody in connection with an incident of stone pelting allegedly by a group of locals in which two police personnel were injured in Salempur village under Kotwali police area of Azamgarh district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (city), Azamgarh, Shailendra Lal said further probe into the matter was under way and the situation in the village was normal. Another senior police officer said a man, a resident of Salempur village, was bathing near his house at 5pm. All of a sudden, a group of locals reached there and tore his clothes in the name of playing Holi. Soon, things turned ugly and a clash broke out.

On getting information, police constables Indrajeet Kumar and Sandeep Kumar reached there and tried to placate both the groups. Suddenly, one of the two groups indulged in heavy stone pelting in which both the policemen suffered injuries, the police officer said.

Soon after, senior police officers reached the spot with a heavy police force and brought the situation under control. Both the injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the cop added. A case was registered against the five people under relevant sections, said police.