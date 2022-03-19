Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two cops injured in clash in UP’s Azamgarh; five people held
lucknow news

Two cops injured in clash in UP’s Azamgarh; five people held

A resident of Salempur village of Azamgath was bathing near his house at 5pm on Holi day. All of a sudden, a group of locals reached there and tore his clothes in the name of playing Holi. Soon, things turned ugly and a clash broke out, said police
A resident of Salempur village of Azamgath was bathing near his house at 5pm on Holi day. All of a sudden, a group of locals reached there and tore his clothes in the name of playing Holi. Soon, things turned ugly and a clash broke out, said police (For Representation)
A resident of Salempur village of Azamgath was bathing near his house at 5pm on Holi day. All of a sudden, a group of locals reached there and tore his clothes in the name of playing Holi. Soon, things turned ugly and a clash broke out, said police (For Representation)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Five people were taken into custody in connection with an incident of stone pelting allegedly by a group of locals in which two police personnel were injured in Salempur village under Kotwali police area of Azamgarh district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (city), Azamgarh, Shailendra Lal said further probe into the matter was under way and the situation in the village was normal. Another senior police officer said a man, a resident of Salempur village, was bathing near his house at 5pm. All of a sudden, a group of locals reached there and tore his clothes in the name of playing Holi. Soon, things turned ugly and a clash broke out.

On getting information, police constables Indrajeet Kumar and Sandeep Kumar reached there and tried to placate both the groups. Suddenly, one of the two groups indulged in heavy stone pelting in which both the policemen suffered injuries, the police officer said.

Soon after, senior police officers reached the spot with a heavy police force and brought the situation under control. Both the injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the cop added. A case was registered against the five people under relevant sections, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out