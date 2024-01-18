Two critical after car slams displaced road divider portion

Firefighters had to use their hydraulic cutters to rescue two men trapped in a car that ploughed into a portion of a road divider near the high court campus here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The portion was said to be displaced. The accident took place near the high court campus here in the wee hours of Wednesday (Sourced)

“Abhishek Kumar, 20, and Shiva Kumar, 22, both residents of Palhari in Barabanki, were rescued in a critical condition. They were admitted to the Lohia hospital, “ said Shatrughan, the fire station officer (FSO) of Indira Nagar station.

“The car was totalled after it rammed a road divider in front of the gate number 4 of the high court. We received information about it around 2 am after which a team was sent to the scene. The team used hydraulic cutters and jacks to rescue the injured youths from the mangled car,” the FSO said.

The FSO added that the displaced divider portion had remained in the middle of the road for quite some time. “The portion was displaced by some accidents in the past and has been like that since.”

The maintenance of the road is done by NHAI. However, the development work on the stretch is being undertaken by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh promised to rectify the defects on the road soon. “I’ve spoken with NHAI officials. I personally visited the spot and made sure that the barrier in question was removed. All such barriers on the stretch will be removed within a day.”