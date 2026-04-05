Two days on, no clue in Lakhimpur Kheri LPG cylinder heist: Police

Lakhimpur Kheri Police in Lakhimpur Kheri have yet to make any arrest or recovery in connection with the alleged theft of 108 LPG cylinders from a gas agency godown in the Pallia kotwali area, more than 48 hours after the incident was reported. The LPG storeroom at Karuna LPG Agency in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia from where 108 cylinders were stolen (HT Photo)

Jitendra Singh Parihar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Pallia, confirmed on Sunday that investigations were in progress and efforts were on to identify the suspects and recover the stolen cylinders.

The alleged theft took place on Friday night when unidentified miscreants broke open the main gate of the Karuna Bharat gas agency godown, along with the lock on the LPG store hall, and fled with 98 filled and 10 empty cylinders.

Amish Singh, husband of agency owner Karuna Singh, said he learnt of the theft on Saturday morning and promptly informed Pallia police.

The suspects allegedly broke open the main gate and lock, and also breached the compound walls at a few places. The godown is located near a Tharu hostel on the outskirts of Pallia town, away from the populated area.

Police suspect that a vehicle and multiple persons were involved in the alleged theft, given that 108 LPG cylinders cannot be moved without logistical support.