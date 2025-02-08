Two dead after van carrying Mahkumbh pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh rams truck

Two people from Himachal Pradesh were killed and eleven others injured in an accident on Bundelkhand Expressway near Rath in Hamirpur on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when a van, carrying pilgrims returning from the Mahakumbh, collided with a stationary truck, said the police. (For representation)

The truck, which was carrying sand, had broken down near pillar number 128 on the expressway around 11 am. The van driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the truck. The impact of the collision crushed the front of the van, resulting in the immediate deaths of Nirmala Devi, 60, and Surendra Rana, 55.

The eleven injured were Sudarshan, 62, Vipul Sharma, 45, Jivna Devi, 50, Sudesh Kumari, 60, Sunil Kumari, 65, Kusum Lata, 56, Chandi, 60, Anjoobala, 50, Anjana Kumari, 43, Raksha Devi, 55 and Shilarani, 68. Shilarani and Tambo Devi 65 were transferred to the medical college in Orai for further treatment.

Upon receiving the distress call, local police and emergency responders arrived at the scene promptly, transferring the injured to the Rath community health centre (CHC) for medical care.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Abhimanyu Kumar said the treatment of the injured was going on and appropriate measures were being taken.