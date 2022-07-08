Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut
Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said.
SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place.
He said all the four occupants of the SUV were apparently in an inebriated state.
“The one driving the SUV lost control over the wheels and the vehicle fell into the canal. Villagers and passersby managed to rescue Dharmendra and Omprakash. The other two went down with the vehicvle,” said the official.
A team of divers from NDRF and PAC traced the vehicle on Friday morning and fished out the body of Devraj while Niranjan was still missing, he said.
Family members of the youths have also arrived at the spot.
The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias. Later, it was widened and used by commuters from Delhi and Haryana as an alternate route to reach Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun. Many accidents have taken place on this road in the past few years.
-
Cracks surface in Opposition ranks, BJP alliance displays unity as Droupadi Murmu visits Lucknow
Cracks in the Opposition ranks were palpable as key Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the SBSP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav on Friday attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Lucknow to seek support for her campaign from lawmakers in the state.
-
Droupadi Murmu gets rousing reception in Lucknow, Yogi gifts Ram temple model
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a model of the Ayodhya Ram temple at Lok Bhavan as the former Jharkhand governor received a rousing reception on her arrival in Lucknow on Friday. All the BJP leaders and lawmakers, along with the party's allies, were present in full strength on the occasion. Murmu began her campaign in U.P. after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-
Railway Board’s member finance asks NCR for timely completion of projects
Railway Board member finance Mohit Sinha visited North Central Railway headquarters on Friday. He held a meeting at NCR headquarters and addressed the general managers and all the principal and chief heads of the departments. Projects such as Gatishakti, Station Development, High-Density corridors, etc, pertaining to the division were discussed during the meeting, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. NCR Pramod Kumar also informed that the NCR had adequate funds for major infrastructure projects.
-
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, truck loaded with 40 goats looted in Prayagraj
As many as eight unidentified miscreants looted a pick-up truck loaded with 40 goats from the highway under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga area late Wednesday night, police said. The animals belonged to local goat trader Mohd Imran and were being transported to Varanasi from Prayagraj ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid. According to reports, Imran and his aides loaded 40 goats in a pickup truck and proceeded to Varanasi.
-
Government to launch cow-based natural farming in seven districts of Bundelkhand: Shahi
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Friday said that the state government had decided to begin cow-based organic farming in all the seven districts under the Bundelkhand region to popularize the concept in the entire state in the time to come. Further mentioning his department's achievements in the first 100 days of the government, the minister said that the target of giving solar pumps to 10,000 farmers had been achieved.
