Two farmers shot dead in U.P.’s Sultanpur, probe on

Two farmers were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants while the duo was watering their farm in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Monday midnight, said police officials here on Tuesday. Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP) Somen Barma said the incident took place in Marui Krishnadaspur village. (HT file)

The officials said although no arrests had been made in connection with the incident so far, preliminary investigation hinted a land dispute as the apparent reason for the crime. They said two police teams had been formed to trace the killers.

Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP) Somen Barma said the incident took place in Marui Krishnadaspur village under Akhand Nagar police station at around 12 am.

He said the two deceased farmers were identified as Dharamraj Maurya (60) and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar (47). “According to the villagers, they heard the staccato bursts of gunfire around 12 am and rushed to the field to find both lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Both were rushed to the nearby community health centre where they succumbed to their injuries before they could be given any treatment,” the SP said.

Another police official privy to the investigation said the probe so far hinted at an old enmity over land dispute with one of the two farmers. He said the two farmers had very good relations and they often used to go together to their fields. He further said the circumstances and the sequence of incident suggested that there were at least two assailants.