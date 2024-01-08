Two former AMU students nabbed for ‘ISIS links’

LUCKNOW Two former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students carrying a reward of ₹25,000 each were arrested by the UP ATS on Monday for their alleged links with the ISIS. Prior to the duo’s arrest, seven other accused were arrested and booked under UAPA Act and sections of the Arms Act. (Pic for representation)

“The duo was identified as Amas alias Faraz Ahmed, 22, resident of Aligarh and son of Khatib Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik, 25, resident of Sambhal and son of Mukim,” stated a release by the UP ATS, adding that the former was arrested from Aligarh while latter was nabbed in Sambhal earlier and presented before the court in Lucknow on Monday.

ATS officials said they had received intelligence that some people were carrying out anti-national activities by claiming allegiance to the ISIS. After confirming this information, an FIR under various IPC sections was registered against them on November 3, 2023.

Prior to the duo’s arrest, seven other accused were arrested and booked under UAPA Act and sections of the Arms Act. According to ATS, the two accused, along with their previously arrested associates, were preparing an ISIS module in Aligarh Muslim University and adding other people to it. They were allegedly planning to execute a major terrorist activity by hatching anti-national plan.

“Abdul Samad Malik surrendered before the court. The ATS team activated intelligence system and arrested Faraz in Aligarh,” the press note added.

According to police, Faraz had graduated in psychology from AMU in 2022 and took the entrance examination for MBA in 2023 while Abdul Samad Malik was pursuing Master’s in social work from AMU.

“The arrested accused will be presented before the court and further legal proceedings will be initiated,” said police.