Two held in 25-cr minority scholarship scam in Hathras

LUCKNOW The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested two key accused in a ₹25-crore minority scholarship scam unearthed in Hathras. Dharmveer Singh and Sarvesh Pachauri, manager and treasurer of Madrasa Mohammad Sahab Islamia Fokania, Sikandrarau (Hathras), were arrested from the Sahabad area of Hathras on November 12. The action came under the EOW’s statewide campaign to track down absconding economic offenders, officials stated in an official release on Thursday. The investigation revealed that 62 educational institutions and madrasas had fraudulently claimed nearly ₹ 25 crore released for minority students studying up to Class 8. (Pic for representation)

The case relates to large-scale embezzlement of funds meant for pre-matric minority scholarships during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 academic sessions. The investigation revealed that 62 educational institutions and madrasas had fraudulently claimed nearly ₹25 crore released for minority students studying up to Class 8.

Following directives from the state government, a case was registered at Mursan police station, Hathras, under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Initial investigation was carried out by Mursan police but was later handed over to the EOW for a detailed inquiry. Officials said the probe established that managers and principals of 62 institutions, in collusion with the then minority welfare officer of Hathras and other government officials, forged lists of fake minority students and fabricated demand letters to obtain scholarship money.

The EOW investigation found 81 individuals guilty, including three public servants and 78 private persons. So far, charge sheets against 63 accused have been filed in court, while efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining 16 accused, officials said.

An EOW officer said arrests were being made to ensure that no accused escapes the ambit of the law. “The drive against corruption and financial frauds will continue across the state,” the officer added.