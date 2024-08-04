Two inspectors beaten in Agra; three arrested, female cop suspended

AGRA: A marital dispute escalated into violence at a police residential premises near Rakabganj police station, where an inspector and a female inspector were assaulted after the inspector was caught in the female inspector’s house by his wife. Following the incident, a case was filed based on the female inspector’s complaint, leading to the removal of seven policemen who were passive spectators. The female inspector was later suspended by the Commissioner of Agra. A video grab of the incident. (Sourced)

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the wife of an inspector from Meerut, along with her supporters, reached the government residential quarters. They entered the house of the female in-charge of Rakabganj police station and found her husband, an inspector from Meerut, with the lady inspector. The group then began slapping both inspectors and even tore the clothes of the male inspector. The remaining cops were just watching the whole drama and did not intervene. ACP (Sadar) Sukanya Sharma arrived at the scene and inquired about the matter.

“A case has been registered at Rakabganj police station of Agra Commissionerate on the complaint of the female inspector under sections 191 (2) (rioting), 109 (offence by unlawful assembly), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house trespass), 352 (breach of peace), and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said the ACP.

The wife of the other inspector, along with her brother, sister-in-law, and two others, has been named in the FIR. The female inspector alleged that 6 to 7 people barged into her residence at 4:40 pm on Saturday and attempted to strangle her, she said.

“Three, including the wife of the police inspector from Meerut, her brother, and her sister-in-law, have been arrested following the case registered against them. The female inspector, along with two other constables, was also suspended by the Commissioner of Agra. Seven other cops present at the scene have been moved to the police lines for failing to act when required,” the ACP added.

None of the cops intervened during the dramatic situation on Saturday, and most were busy recording videos on their mobile phones. These videos went viral after the incident.

A report is being sent from Agra regarding the other inspector from Meerut, who might also face action. He is said to have been transferred to the Vigilance department and was on a month-long leave. However, he was not in contact with his family before being traced in Agra on Saturday evening.