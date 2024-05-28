Two involved in Agra loot & murder case arrested

Agra Two people involved in a case of loot and murder of a woman in Kamla Nagar locality here on Sunday were arrested after an encounter with police on Monday night. The mastermind of the crime was a neighbour of the deceased who was well aware about the routine of the victim family. Both arrested accused were sent to judicial custody after being presented in court on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

To note, Manju Gupta, 65, of Adarsh Nagar Teela area of Balkeshwar locality was strangled to death during a robbery in her house on Sunday. She was in the house along with her 12-year-old grand-daughter who is a special child, a fact seemingly known to the criminals who did not harm her.

The way the criminals found entry indicated that the accused were known to the victim and it proved to be correct when it was revealed that Kailash Agarwal, a neighbour of the victim family, was the mastermind behind the crime.

Police checked the CCTV footage of the area and during the investigation they came to know that Kailash Agarwal used to live with his wife in front of the victim’s flat and had changed his place recently .

“Police teams got clues about those involved and two people were arrested after an encounter. These two included Kailash Agarwal who was found to be missing from home since the day of the incident,” said deputy commissioner of police (city), Agra, Suraj Rai.

“They both were injured in the leg and a police constable was also injured. All three have been admitted in SN Medical College of Agra for treatment. Police have recovered looted gold, silver and ₹22,700 cash,” said Rai.