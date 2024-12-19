Menu Explore
Two kids die after falling into septic tank in U.P.’s Sonbhadra

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Dec 19, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Two children died after the lid of a septic tank on which they were playing crashed and fell into the tank in Kewal village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The kids were rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead (Sourced)

The deceased were identified as Shaurya, 5, son of one Radheshyam, and Ankit, 5, son of his neighbour Bhagwan Das.

Soon after the incident, both the kids were rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead, the police added.

Additional superintendent of police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said the families of the deceased did not agree for the post-mortem examination. Further probe into the matter was in progress.

