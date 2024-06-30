Two children reportedly drowned in a water-filled pit at Lucknow’s Khurram Nagar on Saturday afternoon. The bodies of both the minors, Qasim (10) and Shifa (13), were recovered by a team of rescuers. Two kids drown in water-filled pit in Khurram Nagar

The kids were from a slum near the Khurram Nagar outpost of Indira Nagar police station. Their families hailed from Gonda.

According to locals, people found out that the minors had slipped into the pit when they heard their screams.

Shifa’s uncle Naushad told media persons that only her mother was in the house when the incident took place. “Shifa had gone near the pit to attend nature’s call when she slipped due to mud. Qasim was also there. They fell into the pit while trying to help each other,” he added.

Responding to the claims that the pit was a part of the Kukrail river rejuvenation project, an official said it was not and, in fact, dug by a private firm.

According to Indira Nagar station house officer Sunil Tiwari, the pit was filled with rainwater and, as such, surrounded by loose soil.

Locals alleged that private contractors had left the pit open after laying a sewer line. Meanwhile, a senior official of the irrigation department confirmed that they had surveyed the area four days ago. They found an excavator operating in the area. Upon inquiry, it was found that a private builder was digging there. The officials warned him that it was a flood zone and no construction could be carried out there.

Jal Nigam executive engineer (Urban) Mahesh Kumar stated that they were not laying a sewer in the area. “If any private contractor has left the pit open after sewer line digging, it will be probed.”