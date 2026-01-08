Two killed as truck rams into e-rickshaw due to dense fog on Bareilly-Pilibhit highway

Two labourers were killed and two others severely injured after a speeding truck rammed into an e-rickshaw on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway near Rajshree College in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district amid dense fog on Thursday, police said. The mishap occurred on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway near Rajshree College in Bareilly district. (Sourced)

Confirming it, superintendent of police (North), Bareilly, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said: “The truck has been seized and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver.”

The victims were identified as Salim, 35, of Richhola Kifayatullah village and Hashim, 35, of Yaseennagar in Nawabganj area. They died on the spot, police said. Two other occupants of the e-rickshaw, Nasruddin (36) and Rais Ahmad alias Majle (34), suffered serious injuries.

All four were daily wagers and were travelling to Rithora for work, the SP (North) said. The police rushed the injured to a private hospital where their condition was reported to be critical, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination. Further probe is underway.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver failed to stop after hitting the e-rickshaw, causing it to be dragged and crushed beneath the heavy vehicle. They also pointed out that road construction work was underway at the accident site, compounding the risk during foggy conditions.