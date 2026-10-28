Two MoUs signed to boost entrepreneurship, people-first AI in UP

Two MoUs aimed at strengthening the state’s entrepreneurial and grassroots AI ecosystem, with focus on 25 districts of Eastern UP and the state’s $1 trillion economy vision were signed as part of Sankalp Bharat on Wednesday. For representation only (Sourced)

In the first MoU, Aavishkaar Foundation, Head Held High Foundation and JanAI Technology Pvt Ltd have collaborated to take people-first AI to 25 districts of Eastern UP. Under the partnership, 25 JanAI Cafés, one in each identified district, will be set up over a 12 month period.

The partnership aims to make AI useful in everyday life, particularly for rural households, youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs. The JanAI Cafés are envisaged as trusted community spaces where citizens can use AI in their own languages to address everyday needs.

Trained local operators and JanAI Ambassadors will help citizens complete practical tasks, access government schemes, explore jobs and markets and develop enterprise ideas.

By connecting AI capability with local institutions and opportunities, the Cafés aim to strengthen livelihoods and household economic resilience. The rollout will be undertaken in phases with districts prioritised based on local needs and opportunities.

The partners said the 25 districts will serve as a living laboratory for people-first AI and entrepreneurship that creates measurable value for households, with a roadmap now being developed covering café locations, district partnerships, links with government programmes, training of ambassadors, technology deployment and outcome measurement.

In the second MoU, Intellecap and Aavishkaar Foundation joined hands with Invest UP as strategic partners to power UP’s entrepreneurial ambitions. The partnership brings together advisory expertise, investor networks and government facilitation to build a robust and interconnected start-up ecosystem.

Working with Invest UP’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Aavishkaar Foundation and Intellecap will connect entrepreneur identification, incubation and mentoring with One District One Product clusters, local market needs and Invest UP infrastructure.