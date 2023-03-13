Two Oscars symbolise ‘Amrit Kaal’ in Indian art sphere: Yogi

LUCKNOW Soon after India bagged two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called the achievement as “incredible and unparalleled”, saying that the feat marks the “Amrit Kaal in the Indian art sphere.” Adityanath greeted the entire teams of ‘The Elephant Whispers’ and ‘RRR’, said a statement from his office. (File Photo)

India bagged two Oscar awards - one for RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the Best Original Song category, and the second for ‘The Elephant Whispers’ in the Best Documentary (Short) category.

Expressing pride and happiness through Twitter, the CM wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers & ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from movie ‘RRR’ for bringing immense pride to the Indian film industry by winning prestigious #Oscars.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category at the Oscars. It has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was nominated against ‘Haul Out’, ‘How Do You Measure A Year?’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’, and ‘Stranger At The Gate’.

Director of the film, Kartiki Gonsalves, and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour. The film’s plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Input from ANI