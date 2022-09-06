Two owners, general manager arrested hours after fire at Lucknow hotel
Fire fighters and State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) members carry out rescue operations, several people staying in the hotel saved
LUCKNOW The owners of Levana Suites – Rahul and Rohit Agarwal, along with hotel manager Sagar Srivastava – were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them under IPC sections 304 (for causing death due to negligent act) and 308 (for risking people’s lives with their act). Rohit’s father Pawan Agarwal was also named in the FIR, said police.
During a press conference, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Piyush Mordiya confirmed four deaths and stated that the two hotel owners and general manager were questioned about the lapses that led to the fire incident.
Fire fighters and the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) members carried out rescue operations and several people staying in the hotel were rescued.
To query about the two missing people, the JCP said in all likelihood, the duo would have escaped from the rear side exit of the hotel as there are very thin chances of anybody being left behind in the hotel. The police were trying to track their locations through electronic surveillance, he added.
Earlier, the press note from DM’s office had stated that two persons – Naina Tewari (staying in room number 314) and Ujjwal Mishra (in room number 208) – were reported missing after the incident.
Central Vista inauguration on Friday, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Senior traffic police officials said to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around New Delhi district and ensure security of "VVIPs and invitees", several arterial roads will be closed for general traffic for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
