Two robbers nabbed for crushing man under wheels of pickup van

: Lucknow police on Monday arrested two robbers from Firozabad district who allegedly crushed a man under the wheels of their vehicle when the latter tried to stop them from stealing buffaloes here in Para area. (Pic for representation)

The accused have been identified as Mohd Fazal, 24, and Mohd Tanveer, 39, both residents of Firozabad. The police also seized one pickup van which they used in the crime on the intervening night of January 11 and 12.

SHO Para Suresh Singh said that on the intervening night of January 11 and 12, thieves came to the village Sadaruna to steal buffaloes. “While they were trying to steal the buffaloes, people woke up and tried to stop them. To avoid being caught, the thieves who were in a pickup van, ran over a person with the intention of killing him. The victim Majroob Abrar Ali who was critically injured during the incident, was admitted to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries,” said police.

“On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered under Section 109(1), 303(2), 62 of BNS. A police team scanned hundreds of CCTV cameras in the city and those installed on Lucknow-Agra expressway to identify the vehicles and figured out their vehicles’ number and on Monday the accused were nabbed from Firozabad,” said the SHO.

According to police, the men have three criminal cases registered in their name in Firozabad district.