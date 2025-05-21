Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Two teachers held in nursery student’s death in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 21, 2025 09:25 PM IST

Two teachers from DDS Convent School here have been arrested by Naini police in connection with the death of a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student from Mahewa Paschim under the Naini Kotwali area, police said on Wednesday.

The child, admitted to the school last month, died on May 15, 2025, following alleged physical abuse by school staff. (Sourced)

The child, admitted to the school last month, died on May 15, 2025, following alleged physical abuse by school staff.

The postmortem report revealed injuries on the boy’s eyebrow, tongue, forehead, and private parts. The deceased’s elder siblings also study at the same school in classes 2 and 3.

The arrests were made on Wednesday near the Agriculture University in Maheva after a police investigation, said officials.

However, the child’s father expressed dissatisfaction with the inquiry and the arrests. He called for the school to be shut down and demanded the arrest of the principal and others responsible. The father has urged the police to identify and prosecute the individual responsible for injuring his son’s private parts, stating that only then will justice be served.

