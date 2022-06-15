Two under trials of Rae Bareli and Bahraich jails die due to illness
Two under trial prisoners of Bahraich and Rae Bareli jails died due to illness on Tuesday, said prison officials on Wednesday.
The two deceased were Dilip Kumar, 27, a drug addict and lodged in a theft case in Bahraich district jail and Gulab Singh, 53, lodged in multiple cases of theft in Rae Bareli jail, said a press note by prison headquarters.
The press note said Dilip was very weak and weighed just 41 kg when he was lodged in the jail.
It further stated that Dilip was admitted to jail hospital and rushed to district hospital after he complained of breathing problem.
However, he succumbed on the way at around 6 am on Tuesday. The post mortem report revealed that he died due to liver and lungs ailments.
In the case of Rae Bareli, the prisoner was suffering from paralysis on the left side and under observation of doctors.
Prison officials said his health deteriorated at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday after which he was rushed to Sadar hospital in Rae Bareli where he died due at around 11.35 pm.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics