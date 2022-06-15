Two under trials of Rae Bareli and Bahraich jails die due to illness

Two under trial prisoners of Bahraich and Rae Bareli jails died due to illness on Tuesday, said prison officials on Wednesday.

The two deceased were Dilip Kumar, 27, a drug addict and lodged in a theft case in Bahraich district jail and Gulab Singh, 53, lodged in multiple cases of theft in Rae Bareli jail, said a press note by prison headquarters.

The press note said Dilip was very weak and weighed just 41 kg when he was lodged in the jail.

It further stated that Dilip was admitted to jail hospital and rushed to district hospital after he complained of breathing problem.

However, he succumbed on the way at around 6 am on Tuesday. The post mortem report revealed that he died due to liver and lungs ailments.

In the case of Rae Bareli, the prisoner was suffering from paralysis on the left side and under observation of doctors.

Prison officials said his health deteriorated at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday after which he was rushed to Sadar hospital in Rae Bareli where he died due at around 11.35 pm.