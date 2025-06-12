Two Unnao boys drown in Sai river; bodies recovered in Lko

In a heartbreaking incident, two teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Sai river in Unnao on Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning near Lalloomar village in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow, triggering a wave of grief in their native village. Grieving family members of the deceased. (HT)

“The deceased were identified as Raunak, 15, and Shiva Sahu, 15. Both were residents of Jabrela village in the Asoha police station area of Unnao district,” read a Lucknow Police press note.

According to police, the two had gone to bathe in the river near their village and went missing soon after. Their families began searching for them on Wednesday evening when on Thursday morning, villagers spotted two bodies floating in the river near Lalloomar, a village situated close to the Unnao border in Lucknow.

“Mohanlalganj Police were immediately informed and reached the spot to retrieve the bodies. The deceased were later identified by their clothing,” said ACP Mohanlalganj Rajnish Verma.

Police investigations revealed that both the boys drowned after venturing into deeper waters while bathing. The water carried their bodies downstream to the Lalloomar area of Lucknow in Mohanlalganj area.

Raunak, a Class 9 student, was the only son of his parents and is survived by three sisters, two married and one unmarried while Shiva, who had studied up to Class 5, lost his mother a few years ago. He was the eldest among his siblings, and is survived by his younger brother and sister.