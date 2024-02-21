 Ultimate speed machines on display at GBC venue - Hindustan Times
Lucknow

Ultimate speed machines on display at GBC venue

ByAakash Ghosh, Lucknow
Feb 21, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Bikes for 2024 Grand Prix of India showcased at Groundbreaking Ceremony venue in Lucknow, leaving enthusiasts in awe. Ducatis and KTMs among the attractions.

Fat tyres, big displacement engines, fairings that scream aerodynamic precision—bikes that are made to set racetracks on fire were on display at the Groundbreaking Ceremony venue to hype admirers for the 2024 Grand Prix of India (MotoGP) at Buddh International Circuit.

Jagjit Singh and Sachin Pandey admiring a Ducati at the Groundbreaking Ceremony venue in Lucknow. (HT)

The ‘MotoGP stall’ at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan displayed a variety of bikes—from Ducatis to KTMs.

“I have loved bikes for years. I was thrilled to hear when MotoGP came to India for the first time last year, but completely surprised to see these bikes on display here,” said Sachin Pandey, who was caught openly crushing on one of the Ducatis there.

“This is one of the fastest bikes in the world, and I am here with it. I can only imagine what it will be like to ride it,” Sachin said and flaunts his knowledge of the bike by saying: “This Ducati can go up to 450 km per hour. Bikes that can go at such speeds are not street legal.”

Another enthusiast, Jagjit Singh said this was the first time he had seen such a bike in Lucknow. “I have seen them in Delhi, but never in my own city.”

“I can never afford a bike this expensive, but it is such a beautiful sight that I can’t stop but take pictures of it,” said Vinay Agarwal.

Follow Us On