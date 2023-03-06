Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused allegedly killed in shootout with police

One of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was allegedly killed in a shootout with the police in Prayagraj district on early Monday morning. The site of the police shoot-out in Kaundhiyara, Prayagraj. (HT sourced photo)

The accused, Vijay Chaudhary aka Usman alias Naan Babu, was a resident of Amokhar village area of Kaundhiyara. Usman was the first person out of multiple assailants who had opened fire on Umesh Pal at the time of the incident, police officials said.

A police constable also sustained injuries in the shootout, they added.

“The accused was rushed to the SRN Hospital by the police team where he was declared dead by doctors,” said SRN Hospital Police outpost in-charge Sanjay Gupta.

On February 24, lawyer Umesh Pal was killed outside his residence in the Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. His two security guards were also injured. One of them, constable Sandeep Nishad, had died later the same day while the other one Raghvendra Singh succumbed to his injuries at SGPGIMS-Lucknow on March 1.

Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder in Prayagraj in which ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, his brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, besides other close aides, are the prime accused.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against 17 persons for the murder of Pal on a complaint filed by his wife.

On March 3, Dhumanganj police had added three more names in the FIR.

They were booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, police said.

The Prayagraj police had also shot dead another accused, Mohd Arbaaz, within 72 hours of Umesh Pal’s murder. Arbaaz, 22, was a resident of Sallahpur village in Puramufti area of the neighbouring Kaushambi district.