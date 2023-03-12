Umesh Pal murder: Prayagraj police declare 25,000 reward on Atiq’s wife

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district have announced a ₹25,000 reward on information leading to the arrest of Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. (For Representation)

Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his two police guards were attacked outside Umesh pal’s residence in Dhumanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24 in which all three had died.

Station house officer, Dhumanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya confirmed that the reward has been declared on Shaista Parveen who has been absconding after the broad daylight murders of Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

Earlier, a reward of ₹2,50,000 was announced for information of the whereabouts of five shooters, including Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, involved in the murders. With the help of the CCTV footage that went viral, the five assailants were identified as Atiq’s son Asad and shooters Sabir aka Kaale, Gulam, Armaan and Guddu Muslim.

Two others, including shooter Vijay Chaudhary aka Usman and driver of the assailant’s vehicle Mohd Arbaaz who were gunned down in a police encounter later, were also carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on them.

Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and wife Shaista Parveen were booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal.

On Saturday (March 11), Kaushambi Police also increased the reward of ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 on Abdul Kavi, who is wanted by police in connection with the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and has been on the run for the past 18 years.

The police probe into the Umesh Pal murder has indicated that Shaista Parveen was aware of the assault and was involved in the conspiracy. A footage of Shaista with one of the wanted shooters Sabir and some others has also gone viral. It is alleged that the video is of February 19.

Shaista Parveen had recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party and was expected to be the party candidate for the post of mayor in civic polls in Prayagraj. In her recent letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Shaista Parveen had claimed that Umesh Pal’s murder was a political conspiracy to stop her from contesting the polls. Later, her sisters-in-law had also issued statements alleging that a minister and his wife were scared of Shaista’s candidature and had conspired against her.