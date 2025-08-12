Under fire for traffic chaos, Lucknow officials scramble to act

Key government agencies came under fire for the traffic management breakdown in the state capital on Monday. They promised to complete the restoration works in a few days. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Damaged roads left unrepaired, waterlogged streets and digging on several stretches contributed significantly to kilometres-long snarls on several stretches of the city.

On Lohia Path, on which VVIPs often commute, Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand, Kisan Bazar, Cineplolis, Indira Nagar, Aliganj, the upper crust of the road has washed away in several spots.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC’s) ongoing digging spree to connect and upgrade sewer lines in densely populated areas like Alambagh, Qaiserbagh, and parts of old Lucknow has added to the woes. Open pits, barricaded lanes, and unmarked construction zones have made walking and driving risky, especially in waterlogged zones where potholes remain hidden.

“Every monsoon, it’s the same story,” said Mohd Faheem, a daily commuter from Alambagh. “Roads vanish, water stays for hours, and now this never-ending digging has made it worse.”

Shravan Nayak, the corporator from Guru Govind Singh Ward, was blunt in his criticism: “In Lucknow, the only thing that arrives on time during monsoon is the mess. Today’s situation isn’t new. It happens every year. Roads fall apart, and residents are left to suffer.”

Meanwhile, officials of the agencies responsible for road maintenance promised to restore the damaged portions in a few days.

Satyendra Nath, an executive engineer in the public works department who’s in charge of maintaining Lohia Path, said, “Due to heavy rains, patchwork is progressing slowly. We’ve started repairs at several locations, but the rain is hampering progress. Within two to three days, Lohia Path and other PWD roads will be restored.”

Mahesh Varma, the chief engineer of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), stated, “We are receiving lists of roads needing repair from corporators and residents. Repairs will begin soon. In areas where roads have been dug up for sewer connections, the work will resume once the sewer work is complete.”