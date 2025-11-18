Under probe for Dubey links, Kanpur police inspector sacked over woman’s suicide

A Kanpur police inspector with about 14 years of service, who is under investigation for his links to a land grabbing and extortion racket that allegedly has close ties to jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, was dismissed from service in connection with the suicide of a woman he had picked up along with her daughter over the theft of jewellery over three years ago. Inspector Ashish Kumar Dwivedi. (FILE PHOTO)

The action against inspector Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, who was already under suspension in connection with the alleged Dubey links, was taken after a departmental inquiry concluded that he illegally detained the domestic worker and her 13-year-old daughter hours before the woman died by suicide at the Asha Jyoti Kendra in Kanpur in April 2022.

He faces charges of cover-up, deliberate procedural lapses in connection with the matter.

Kanpur’s joint commissioner of police (Crime & Headquarters) Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed the dismissal, stating that the inquiry had “established clear misconduct”.

The proceedings for his dismissal were initiated by former Kanpur commissioner of police Akhil Kumar.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing 54 complaints against Akhilesh Dubey, is also examining allegations regarding Dwivedi’s assets and the extent of his association with Dubey. Dubey also helped Dwivedi informally in connection with the inquiry into the suicide case, according to those in the know of things.

Dwivedi is not the first policeman with Dubey links to be axed. Earlier this month, deputy SP Rishikant Shukla was suspended following a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Kanpur extortion racket over allegations of amassing over ₹100 crore assets.

Another inspector Sabhajit Mishra is in jail and two more deputy SPs — Santosh Singh and Vikas Pandey — remain under SIT investigation for alleged financial links with Dubey. Additionally, five inspectors and sub-inspectors are currently under suspension in a related action. Dwivedi was recruited into the police force as a sub-inspector in 2011.

As for the suicide case, Dwivedi admitted the woman and her daughter to the Asha Jyoti Kendra at 2.15 am, submitting a note that falsely claimed an FIR — Case No. 99 — had already been registered against them and that they should be kept there until morning for “investigation”.

Records showed that the FIR was actually lodged at 3.36 am, well after the detention, indicating an attempt to retrospectively justify their custody.

The case dates back to April 17, 2022, when jewellery went missing from the home of an NRI city businessman. Dwivedi, then the station house officer of Nawabganj, and outpost in-charge Ranu Ramesh Chandra picked up the domestic worker and her daughter. They were taken first to the Nawabganj police station and later to the Asha Jyoti Kendra without any case having been registered. The next morning, the woman was found hanging in a bathroom at the facility.

Dwivedi was asked to submit his response to the inquiry findings by November 15, but did not do so. His non-compliance, along with the documented procedural violations, led to his dismissal.

Dwivedi has previously been in the spotlight, including in a case involving the alleged sale of a stolen transformer from a police station and accusations of acting on the instructions of jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey.

BJP leader Ravi Satija had earlier alleged that Dwivedi had personally taken him to Dubey’s office during his tenure in the public grievance cell.

Dwivedi, being a confidante of Dubey took him on the lawyer’s call to build a psychological pressure on Satija after he was framed in a fake rape case, according to the BJP leader.

Dwivedi, who had been posted in Kanpur for the last five years, served as SHO of key police stations, including Fazalganj and Nawabganj. Officials said Dubey had facilitated his postings in exchange for his services. Following Satija’s complaint, Dwivedi was first removed as PRO to the commissioner of police before being suspended.

Outpost in-charge Ranu Ramesh Chandra has been given 15 days to respond to the inquiry. Officials said that failure to offer a satisfactory explanation could result in similar action against him.