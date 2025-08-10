Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Underground drain network to rid Prayagraj of waterlogging

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 07:52 pm IST

Sangam city may soon find relief from the perpetual problem of waterlogging during the monsoon, with the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam’s Construction and Design Services (C&DS) preparing a comprehensive drainage project.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road in an area in Prayagraj. (File Photo)
A south India-based firm has already presented the plan to state government officials and the government has allocated 10 crore for an in-depth survey before execution. As part of the exercise, the drains in every locality will be widened and connected to an underground network of drains which will flow directly into the Ganga and Yamuna. These drains will be exclusive for channelling the rainwater from different localities of the city into the river, officials aware of the development said.

According to project manager Rohit Kumar, widening of the drains is not the objective and is part of the plan. Past experiences show that during the monsoon season in Prayagraj, the rainwater does not flow into the rivers, leading to waterlogging in the city.

“A technical remedy is being developed to ensure that every drop of rainwater is drained into the river. For this, a GI survey of all localities will be carried out, and a Google map of the entire district will also be made,” Kumar explained.

As per Kumar, work will initially begin in the worst-hit areas like Niranjan railway bridge, Allahpur and George Town, etc, and will be completed before the next rainy season.

According to district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, the problem of waterlogging in urban areas is huge. “C&DS has prepared a project regarding this on which work has already been started. The problem will be solved soon,” he added.

