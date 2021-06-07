Undertrial missing from UP jail housing Mukhtar Ansari, search operation on

A 22 year old undertrial inmate has been missing since Sunday night from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district jail, which also houses don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, triggering a search operation spanning several districts.

“An inmate named Vijay Arakh who was lodged in barrack number 4 of Banda prison was reported missing at around 8:30 pm on Sunday. The inmate was last seen inside the jail at 6:45 pm. We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter at Kotwali police station of Banda and started operations to search him,” Sanjay Tripathi, deputy inspector general (DIG) of prison, Prayagraj Zone, said. Tripathi has been tasked to investigate the disappearance and submit a report to the prison department.

Vijay, a resident of Girwa area of Banda district was lodged in the prison in February this year in a case related to theft and house trespass. On Sunday afternoon, Vijay, along with other inmates, was sent to work in the prison farm as per routine. He returned along with others at around 5 pm, claimed prison authorities.

“We have alerted the police of nearby districts about the missing inmate and sought help in searching for him. The prison staff along with other inmates are also being quizzed about the incident,” said the DIG.

Banda prison came into the spotlight earlier this year when Mukhtar Ansari was shifted there from a Punjab prison.