Union minister distributes free LPG connections

Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday distributed free LPG connections to under privileged women under the PM Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) in Kakori near Lucknow.

Kaushal Kishore, minister of state for Housing and Urban affairs and Jai Devi Kaushal, MLA from Mahilabad, were also present on the occasion.

The event was organized as part of ‘Sewa hi samparn hai’ campaign of the BJP to mark PM Modi 71 st birthday.

Referring to other welfare measures of the Modi government, Puri stated that the Central schemes started by the Prime Minister were yielding results and people were benefiting from them.

The union minister added that Mahatma Gandhi had laid emphasis on cleanliness and PM Modi was fulfilling this vision with the Swacch Bharat Mission.

Puri pointed out that from 2004 to 2014 ₹1.57 lakh crore were spent on urban schemes.

But in the last seven years, about ₹12 lakh crore were spent on them.

About three crore people living in urban and rural India will get houses under these schemes.

Talking about the petroleum sector, Puri stated that the number of CNG stations in Lucknow had increased by 400 percent, while the number of retail outlets and LPG penetration in the city had gone up by 33 percent in last seven years.

Puri also spoke about expansion in the Metro network in the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

He also pointed out that about 90 crore people had been given free Covid vaccination.

Kaushal Kishore spoke about various welfare schemes, benefitting the poor.