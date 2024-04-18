Union MoS files paper from U.P.’s Kheri, has assets worth over 6 cr

Union minister of state (MoS) for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri seat as the nomination process for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 13 began on Thursday. Union MoS and BJP candidate from Kheri Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni submitting his nomination papers at Lakhimpur Kheri collectorate on April 18. (HT photo)

As per the affidavit that Mishra submitted along with the nomination, his net asset value (including his wife’s) is approximately ₹6.24 crore. The BJP candidate has movable assets of ₹1.87 crore and total immovable assets worth ₹2.73 crore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per the affidavit, his wife Pushpa Mishra has total movable assets of ₹36.81 lakh and total immovable assets worth around 1.28 crore. Mishra’s affidavit also said he has no dependent children in the family. As per the affidavit, Mishra has no criminal cases pending against him.

Moreover, besides Mishra, an independent Naresh Singh Bhadauriya also filed his nomination on Thursday. District election officials, however, said no nominations were received from Dhaurahra parliamentary seat on the opening day.

The Union MoS reached collectorate along with BJP district unit president Sunil Singh, Lakhimpur BJP MLA Yogesh Verma and Sanjay Kumar to file his papers. Kheri and Dhaurahra are among the 13 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats that will to the polls in the fourth phase.