Unique ID for every tap water connection soon

In a first, the state government has decided to issue a unique ID for every drinking water tap connection installed in households under the Jal Jivan Mission scheme. Every unique ID will have a Google location for quick resolution in case of an issue in water supply. (For representation)

“The tap’s unique number will be written outside the wall of the house, and U.P. is the first to launch such a facility,” the government said in a release. Since houses in rural areas do not usually have a house number so the number issued to them by Jal Jivan Mission will also serve as an ID of the house, as per the release.

Managing director of Jal Nigam (rural) Dr Balkar Singh said: “Our aim is to ensure quality service as we provide drinking water to the rural population of the state. This is why numbering is being done for each tap connection. Complaints will be filed on the basis of thes numbers. Once a complaint is filed the same shall be sent to the officer or staff concerned...”

Under the Har Ghar Jal scheme, the state targets 2.63 crore tap connections in villages across the state.

A grievance portal is also being run by the state water and sanitation mission. To report problems related to water supply, a toll-free helpline number 18001212164 has been issued.