Unknown woman booked for trying to blackmail UP assembly poll candidate
An unknown woman allegedly tried to blackmail a candidate from Madhogarh assembly constituency of Jalaun by sending a vulgar post on his mobile number last Saturday, said senior police officials here on Thursday. They said the victim had lodged a complaint against an unknown woman with Vibhuti Khand police station of Lucknow, and further investigation in the matter is on.
The complainant is contesting as a candidate of a lesser-known political outfit of Uttar Pradesh. The complainant, requesting anonymity, stated he was in his flat in Vibhuti Khand when he received a call at around 3 pm on February 26. He said an unknown woman on the other side of the call started making vulgar and lewd conversations, after which he disconnected the call. He said the unknown woman then sent him a vulgar post on his mobile number and started blackmailing him. He said she demanded extortion money.
The complainant said this incident seems to be an attempt to malign his political image and requested the police to trace the caller to find the truth. According to the FIR, the police have booked the unknown woman under section 66 of the Information Technology Act for cheating by personation.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.