Unprecedented work done for women’s uplift in last 10 years: Anurag Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur has said the Digital India dream of PM Modi is now reality. He was speaking at ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassadors’ meetup in Lucknow on Friday. Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur. (HT file)

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said, “The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme is enabling people to do self-employment. India now has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem under PM Modi’s leadership.”

He emphasised India’s journey towards Viksit (developed) Bharat. In a veiled attack on the Congress, he said, “No government has ever been able to do as much work for the upliftment and empowerment of women in India as has been done in the last 10 years.”

Thakur said from sports to space, infrastructure development, manufacturing and science to startups, it is India’s decade. Acknowledging the role of technology and agri-tech startups in modernising agriculture, he highlighted initiatives which empower entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. He said Uttar Pradesh is playing important role in fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat.

“As the event came to a close, attendees departed feeling inspired and prepared to uphold the ideals of Viksit Bharat in their respective fields, aligning with the developmental vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said a member of the organising team.

Hitesh Jain, vice president of BJP Mumbai Pradesh who also addressed at the event, said, “You can also become a Viksit Bharat Ambassador.”

Among those who attended the event included students from leading universities of Lucknow, esteemed members of FICCI and CII, entrepreneurs representing the city’s vibrant business community and distinguished members of the Lucknow Management Association.