Unsafe UP school transport: 913 vehicles seized, 88.5 lakh in fines realised

In a push to ensure the safety of school-going children, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has seized 913 school vehicles and collected ₹88.52 lakh in penalties following a massive statewide enforcement drive, a government spokesman said here on Wednesday.

“Conducted between July 1 and July 15, the operation inspected 46,748 of the 67,613 registered school vehicles—roughly 69%—across the state,” he added.

The inspection revealed that 4,089 vehicles (8.75%) violated safety norms, with 1,768 found operating despite expired fitness certificates. In all, 4,438 challans were issued as part of the crackdown.

Transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh has issued strict directives to all districts and school managements, warning of “zero tolerance” for any negligence in school vehicle operations.

He emphasised that any failure to comply with safety standards would attract severe legal, criminal, and administrative consequences, including the cancellation of school recognition in case of repeated violations.

While districts such as Prayagraj, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur Nagar performed well in enforcement, serious lapses were noted in Mau, Maharajganj, Deoria, Hapur, and Siddharthnagar.

Key violations uncovered during the drive included, operation of vehicles with expired fitness certificates, use of privately registered vehicles (Maruti vans, taxis, autos) without valid permits, absence of mandatory safety gear such as GPS, CCTV, fire extinguishers, and first-aid kits and lack of police verification, training, and medical check-ups of drivers and attendants, denial of affiliation by schools despite private vehicles operating from their premises.

The transport commissioner, as chairman of the State Transport Authority, has invoked powers under Section 68(4) of the Motor Vehicles Act, directing Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to seize unpermitted private vehicles and prohibit the use of unfit ones. District magistrates have been asked to initiate derecognition proceedings against erring schools and activate regular meetings of District School Vehicle Transport Safety Committees.

RTAs and ARTOs have been instructed to carry out regular inspections and ensure strict compliance, including police verification of all drivers and attendants. School principals and managements of institutions have been reminded of their legal responsibility for every vehicle operating from their campuses and directed to form mandatory School Transport Safety Committees.

Reaffirming the department’s stance, transport commissioner Singh said, “There will be zero tolerance for negligence or violation in the operation of school vehicles. The safety of children is our absolute priority. Stringent legal actions will be taken against those violating the rules.”