‘Untrained’ truck driver gets life for constable’s death in 2018

A Bareilly court on Saturday awarded life sentence to an ‘untrained’ truck driver whose reckless driving resulted in the death of a police constable in 2018, said senior prosecution officials on Saturday. The driver, Rohit Kumar, had not attained training to drive heavy vehicles when the accident took place, they added. (For representation)

Then 20 years old, Rohit hit police constable Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, who was 27, from behind and dragged him for 45 metres until the truck was intercepted at Chaupula bridge on Budaun Road in Bareilly on March 9, 2018, said Bareilly additional district government counsel (ADGC)-Crime Digambar Patel.

Rohit was slapped with a penalty of ₹50,000 and asked to serve extra two years of rigorous imprisonment if he failed to pay the amount. Patel said the court awarded such stringent punishment in the case to avert allowing or hiring untrained drivers for heavy vehicles such as trucks.

Patel said that the additional district and sessions judge of Fast Track Court-I, Ravi Kumar Diwakar pronounced the quantum of punishment in the open court while citing that the now provisions under such a case had been made stringent under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).

He said a case under IPC section 304 was registered against the driver for causing the death of a person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.