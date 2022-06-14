UP: 18 jail warders terminated from services for using fake documents

As many as eighteen jail warders were terminated from services for using fake certificates at the time of recruitment in 2007. Officials with the prison department said that 10 jail warders were terminated from duties last week while eight were terminated from services earlier.

“The documents of total of 18 jail warders were found to be fake during the departmental inquiry. As many as 10 jail warders were terminated of services last week while eight of them were relieved of their duties earlier,” said Ashish Tiwari, senior jail superintendent of Lucknow district jail.

This is perhaps the third major action taken against the employees within last 10 days.

On June 8, the prison department suspended Banda deputy jailer and 4 others for providing special facilities to mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. In the matter, Banda deputy jailer Vireshwar Pratap Singh and four jail warders were suspended following allegations that special facilities were provided to the former MLA who is lodged in Banda district jail.

On the same day, the state government suspended the superintendent, deputy jailer and two other personnel of the Barabanki district jail for negligence in duty. Superintendent Haribaksh Singh, deputy jailer Ashutosh Mishra, head jail warder Rajesh Bharati and jail warder Suresh Kumar were suspended, confirmed a prison official.