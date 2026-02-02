Sonbhadra , Police have arrested two toll plaza staff for allegedly assaulting a female advocate and her relatives after a dispute in Sonbhadra district, officials said on Monday. UP: 2 toll plaza staff arrested for assaulting female advocate, relatives in Sonbhadra

Circle Officer Randhir Mishra said Ramji Tiwari, a resident of Hamirpur district, and Sarvesh Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar district have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at the Lodhi village toll plaza in the Robertsganj police station area on Sunday.

Police said a search is underway to trace and arrest seven-eight other toll plaza staff named in the FIR, whose details are not known yet.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Aarti Pandey, an advocate by profession.

According to Robertsganj SHO Swaroop Verma, in her complaint, Aarti said that she was going to Obra with her relatives and friends in a car, and on reaching the toll plaza at around 3 pm, they noticed some vehicles standing ahead of their car, causing a traffic jam.

When the vehicles did not move for a long time, her brother-in-law, Naveen Singh, stepped out of the car and asked the toll plaza employees the reason for the jam. However, the staff abused Singh and even threatened to kill him, Aarti said in her complaint.

As the matter escalated, the toll plaza staff thrashed Singh, causing serious head injuries, the complaint said.

When Avnish Dubey, a relative of Aarti, tried to intervene, he too was beaten with sticks, it said.

Aarti alleged that the toll plaza staff then grabbed her and Garima Singh, another relative, by their hair and dragged them, and even threatened to kill them.

The complainant said they felt humiliated as the toll plaza staff pushed them around, causing them to fall.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.