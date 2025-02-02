U.P.: 24 pvt medical colleges face show-cause notices over lapses

At least two dozen private medical colleges in the state will be served show-cause notices by the directorate of medical education and training (DMET) for failing to meet required faculty and infrastructure standards. The action comes after inspections revealed significant deficiencies, including a shortage of qualified teaching staff and inadequate facilities. During inspections, at least 12 colleges were found to have absent teaching staff without prior notice (Sourced)

“Reports indicate deficiencies in most of the inspected colleges. While the issues vary, all non-compliant institutions will be asked to explain,” said Kinjal Singh, director general of medical education, Uttar Pradesh.

During inspections, at least 12 colleges were found to have absent teaching staff without prior notice. The assessment covered seven key areas: infrastructure, faculty attendance for three months, salary slips for six months, OPD and indoor patient data, operation theatre logs, student fee details, and direct student interactions.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has 36 private medical colleges, including those under public-private partnerships and minority institutions, collectively offering 6,600 MBBS seats. Some college authorities have questioned the timing of the inspection.

Officials stated that if colleges fail to provide satisfactory responses, the findings may influence upcoming fee revisions and impact student intake. The colleges have been asked to justify why such shortcomings were found despite their claims of compliance with regulations.