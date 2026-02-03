Ballia , Police in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl for approximately six months, officials said on Tuesday. UP: 42-year-old man promises marriage to minor girl; abducts, rapes her for almost 6 months

According to the police, the Class 9 student from Ballia came into contact with the man from Patna district in Bihar through a mobile phone. Later, the man allegedly abducted the girl and took her to Valsad in Gujarat, where he raped her repeatedly.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma, was arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody, a police official said.

On the morning of July 30, 2025, the student had an argument with her mother, who scolded and slapped her after discovering that she had been communicating with the man on her mobile phone. Following the incident, the girl left home without informing her family, who later conducted an extensive search but could not locate her, the police said.

Subsequently, based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered against an unknown person under Section 137 of the BNS .

Bairia police station SHO Vipin Singh said that the police, during their investigation, rescued the minor girl from Valsad on Sunday.

Referring to the information gathered during the girl's preliminary questioning, the SHO said that she had stated she met Rakesh through her mobile phone. After being scolded by her mother, Rakesh allegedly lured her into a relationship and then abducted her with a promise of marriage. He subsequently took her to Valsad, where he repeatedly raped her.

Based on the girl's statement, Section 65 of the BNS and the provision of the POCSO Act have been added to the case, the SHO informed.

