U.P.: 52 needy students get financial support under LU VC Care Fund

Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University (LU) Prof Alok Kumar Rai on Friday credited ₹1,100 each to the account of 52 poor students as a part of VC Care Fund to support their financial needs. The beneficiaries, including 35 boys and 17 girls, got the money through real-time gross settlement (RTGS).

“The initiative is an approach of inclusive policy for the students in the university by providing financial assistance to the needy students during their education in the institution,” said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean students’ welfare, LU.

All stakeholders of the university like alumni, teachers, staff, community groups and professionals have contributed to raise the fund for the cause. Earlier, the university had invited applications from the needy students. A total of 548 students had applied and of them 52 applications of those in urgent need of financial assistance were selected.

Prof Rai acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of people from all walks of life for the noble cause. He said such financial support models develop a connect with the society and provide an opportunity to come closer to the student in their hour of crisis. He further emphasised that these students should serve the needy students in future.

He motivated students to overcome challenges and do well through diligence, perseverance and focus on goals. It is a drive within the sub-section 14.4.2 of NEP 2020 which lays down the steps to be taken by all HEIs. Boys and girls from different departments received the support. Dean, students’ welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon extended her gratitude to all the contributors and called for more to join the cause.