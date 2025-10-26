UP aims for ₹26-lakh per capita income by 2047

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of raising the state’s per capita income to ₹26 lakh by 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence. The current per capita income stands at ₹1,08,572 for the 2024-25 fiscal.

A detailed roadmap to achieve this goal is being prepared by the planning department, with a key focus on sustaining an annual growth rate of at least 15% over the next two decades, under the “Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047” vision document.

Principal secretary (planning) Alok Kumar said, “Fifty years after independence, we have been able to stop the decline in per capita of people in Uttar Pradesh and give it a push upwards. The target is to achieve per capita income for people of Uttar Pradesh at ₹26-lakh by the year 2047. This, apart from other things, will need us to sustain a minimum growth rate of 15%.”

He said that challenges that would come in the way of sustaining growth rate -- including the dollar-rupee value -- had also been studied. “We are working on a roadmap, including the possibilities and challenges,” said Kumar.

When India attained independence in 1947, Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income was at par with the national average. However, over the decades, the state slipped behind and now stands at just over 50% of the national figure. Planning department data shows UP’s per capita income was 50.3% of the national average in 2017-18, rising modestly to 52.9% in 2024-25.

In 2017-18, the national per capita income was ₹1,15,224, while that of Uttar Pradesh was ₹57,944. The current national figure is ₹2,05,324, compared to ₹1,08,572 for UP. Before the BJP government assumed office in 2017, the state’s per capita income was ₹54,564.

According to officials, the planning department is setting year-wise targets to realise the 2047 vision, which aims to make the average annual income of every resident about 25 times what it is today.

Statistics shared by the department suggest the per capita income in Uttar Pradesh is growing faster than the national average. Between 2017-18 and 2024-25, the national average annual growth rate of per capita income was 11.17%. During the same period, Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income growth rate was 12.48%.

Officials said that at a consistent 15% growth rate, the state’s per capita income would reach approximately ₹20.43 lakh by 2047. However, with improved performance and economic momentum, the government has set a higher target of ₹26 lakh per capita income by that year.