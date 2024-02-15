U.P. ASHA workers demand higher wages, state employee status

Hundreds of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers initiated a two-day protest on Thursday at Lucknow’s eco garden, demanding an increase in minimum wages and official recognition as state employees. ASHA workers staging protest in Lucknow (Sourced)

The call for protest was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Asha Bahu Kalyan Samiti (UPABKS), prompting ASHA workers from across the state to converge in Lucknow. The protesting ASHAs chanted slogans advocating for improved wages.

“We demand a minimum wage of ₹18,000 for ASHA Bahu and ₹24,000 for ASHA Sangini (supervisors). This is the least they should receive, as currently, they do not earn more than 12000,” said Indu Bala, the state vice president of UPABKS.

Seema Singh, the state president of UPABKS, emphasised, “Medical insurance for ASHA workers is imperative as they tirelessly work round-the-clock for various health schemes, attending to pregnant women, children, and the sick. They are susceptible to infections, hence health insurance should be provided.”

Singh further said: “Instead of receiving payments in parts for each task, we should be given a salary. A salary will ensure that we can adequately care for our children after serving the state government.”

“Given that ASHAs are involved in multiple health and overall development programs, they should be granted the status of state employees. Currently, their contributions are compensated in fragments rather than as a consolidated salary, which poses challenges for them in supporting their families,” added Indu Bala.