UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor Anandiben Patel's address
The MLAs of opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress staged a walk out from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during Governor Anandiben Patel's address on the first day of the Budget Session on Thursday.
The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.
Congress MLA Aradhana Misra, while talking to media after the walk out from the Assembly, said her party expected the government to express condolences for the farmers who died during the ongoing protest against three farm laws, but the 'compassionless' state government did not do so.
"We had thought that the state government will offer condolences for the farmers who died during farmers' protest before the Governor's address to the Assembly. But there is no compassion in the government, the Governor also started her address without paying respect to the farmers. Most farmers who died were from Uttar Pradesh. We registered our protest against the Governor's address and after that walked out from the assembly," said Misra.
BSP MLA Aslam Raini said his party 'boycotted' the Governor's address to protest against the state government's treatment of protesting farmers and the poor law and order situation of the state.
"The Governor was in disagreement with the government's policies that is why she came for her address seven minutes late. The crime in the state, especially crime against women has increased under this government," said Raini.
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. The session will continue till March 10.
On February 16, Covid-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.
The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn't get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
The toilet was thrown open for use after the inauguration. It cost around ₹5 lakh and was completed around a month ago.
UP chief secretary took stock of the measures to curb road accidents while presiding over a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Fund.
A top UP police official said a operation was launched to nab the accused after the STF came to know about PFI's plan to conduct terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and recruit educated youngsters.
Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as ₹10 for the cause.
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary alleged that the government wanted to decrease the SAP this year but could not dare do this because of ongoing farmers' agitation.
