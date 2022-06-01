UP assembly poised for new traditions
Lucknow: After launching the e- Vidhan system and greeting members on their birthday during the budget session the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly has decided to start more new traditions, including a guided tour of the legislative assembly for students and people.
Addressing a press conference, Speaker, legislative assembly, Satish Mahana said, “Our endeavour is to make the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly a role model for the legislatures in the country. The proceedings of the legislative assembly were paperless during the budget session with the launch of e-Vidhan system. All the members used tablets and new technology during the proceedings of the House,” he said.
The members were greeted on their birthday during the session as well, he said.
The biggest achievement of the first session of the eighteenth legislative assembly was that there was no adjournment. The disruption in the House was also almost negligible. After many years, the proceedings of the House were conducted smoothly. The question hour was completed without any interruption, he said.
Mahana said several professionals, including doctors, engineers, management and agriculture experts were members of the assembly. “I had invited them to dinner in separate groups and held discussion on various topics. Various groups of professional will be constituted to ensure that the members benefit with their knowledge and experience. It the first such initiative taken by a legislative assembly in the country,” he said.
“A guided tour of the assembly will be organized and it will be opened to the public. The people will be informed about the working of various committees run in the assembly. The people will be taken to important places in this historic building,” he said.
In the coming days, when the House is not in the session the children of different schools would be invited. The children would be informed about the proceedings of the House, he said.
The families of all the members would be invited for a banquet in the Vidhan Bhawan. They would be informed about the proceedings of the House. The corridors of the assembly would be renovated and paintings and murals of the history of the legislative assembly and Uttar Pradesh would be installed in the gallery. A sound and light programme would be organized inside, he said.
The historical elements related to the assembly would be displayed digitally in the gallery. The library of the assembly would be developed as an e-library and all the material would be available digitally, he said.
