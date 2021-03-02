IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
lucknow news

UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges

Ruling party members alleged that cases against terrorists were withdrawn during the previous regime, while the opposition benches trashed the claim and said cases against "rioters" were withdrawn by the BJP government.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Tuesday witnessed a slanging match between the ruling and opposition benches over withdrawal of criminal cases by the BJP government in the state.

Ruling party members alleged that cases against terrorists were withdrawn during the previous regime, while the opposition benches trashed the claim and said cases against "rioters" were withdrawn by the BJP government.

Replying to a question by BSP member Shyam Sundar Sharma, Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said that from April, 2017 to July, 2020, as many as 670 cases were withdrawn by the government in 'janhit' (public interest) and "the cases pertain to political leaders and workers".

He said that after the government formation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision to withdraw "political cases" to lessen the burden on judiciary.

In his supplementary query during the Question House, the member asked about the political cases and sought a list of all people with their party affiliation whose cases were withdrawn.

To this, the minister said that political cases are not defined but those with less serious charges were withdrawn.

"After an application is made for withdrawal of cases, a 13-point report is sought from the District Magistrate concerned and then Principal Secretaries of Home and Law departments go through it before final decision," he said, adding that as law doesn't permit discrimination on basis of parties, it would not be appropriate to take names.

"If Speaker permits, I can make the list of the persons whose cases were withdrawn public," the minister said.

In his reply without taking name of the Samajwadi Party, the minister said that the previous government withdrew cases against terrorists who had charges under the Explosives Act and even POTA.

His reaction led to a sharp attack from Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhary who alleged that the government had taken back cases of their own men.

"Even Chief Minister has withdrawn his own criminal cases. The cases against rioters were withdrawn. Those who orchestrate riots are terrorists," Chowdhary said, alleging that the minister had not responded to the main question.

The SP members also trooped into the well of the House raising slogans against the government.

Pathak said while the first cabinet meeting of the Yogi Adityanath government decided on loan waiver of farmers, the first cabinet in 2012 had decided on withdrawal of cases against terrorists.

Chowdhary taking exception to the comment said, "The minister should show the file in which terrorist word is mentioned."

Replying to him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that on March 15, 2012 a circular was issued by the then chief secretary seeking details of such cases terming those lodged in jails as innocent.

Law Minister Pathak said that he had the list of all the persons against whom cases were withdrawn and added that if the Speaker permits he could make it public.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, however, said that "there is not need of this." Pathak said that his government will continue to withdraw "political cases" in future also.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Close
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
lucknow news

UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Ruling party members alleged that cases against terrorists were withdrawn during the previous regime, while the opposition benches trashed the claim and said cases against "rioters" were withdrawn by the BJP government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown.(REUTERS)
IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
READ FULL STORY
Close
NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order. (ANI)
NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order. (ANI)
lucknow news

CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The deceased had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter at a village in the Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
lucknow news

Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
lucknow news

Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:29 PM IST
On the occasion, the chief minister also reviewed the progress of the project and expressed his government’s resolve to complete it on a priority basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varanasi: BJP National Presdent J P Nadda inaugurates the Kashi BJP office building as UP CM Yogi Adityanath claps, in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_28_2021_000211B)(PTI)
Varanasi: BJP National Presdent J P Nadda inaugurates the Kashi BJP office building as UP CM Yogi Adityanath claps, in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_28_2021_000211B)(PTI)
lucknow news

Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values

By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around 6 crore, said a party leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh said the chief minister should have made some other arrangement to bring lions to Gorakhpur zoo.
Akhilesh said the chief minister should have made some other arrangement to bring lions to Gorakhpur zoo.
lucknow news

Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NSUI national president also claimed that the recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh was mired in corruption.
NSUI national president also claimed that the recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh was mired in corruption.
lucknow news

NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be 15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
lucknow news

2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:58 AM IST
The funds were raised during the 44-day Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, which began on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister advised consumers to get their load enhanced in their own interest, for getting uninterrupted supply, if they are consuming more power.(Representative Image/Reuters)
The minister advised consumers to get their load enhanced in their own interest, for getting uninterrupted supply, if they are consuming more power.(Representative Image/Reuters)
lucknow news

Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:31 PM IST
"Timely payment of bills and disclosure of actual load by consumer are the twin vital components for cheap power supply," Srikant Sharma, UP Minister for power and additional source of energy told reporters on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>The MSME (Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) sector accounts for about 20% of the country's GDP. It is also the largest employment provider in the country. Most MSMEs are exempted from maintaining detailed audit records. But after demonetisation, that might change. In the last Union Budget, the government raised tax exemptions for small business units with a turnover of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore from the earlier <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. However, PM Narendra Modi has assured these MSMEs that there will be no harassment caused to them on the basis of their previous balance sheets. </p>

The MSME (Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) sector accounts for about 20% of the country's GDP. It is also the largest employment provider in the country. Most MSMEs are exempted from maintaining detailed audit records. But after demonetisation, that might change. In the last Union Budget, the government raised tax exemptions for small business units with a turnover of up to 2 crore from the earlier 1 crore. However, PM Narendra Modi has assured these MSMEs that there will be no harassment caused to them on the basis of their previous balance sheets.

lucknow news

UP government says 42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
About 14 per cent of the country's micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) are operational in Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi, Saturday.(PTI)
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi, Saturday.(PTI)
lucknow news

'Statement of Indian, Hindu culture': Min Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Union minister Pradhan said, "Kashi is a statement of our Indian and Hindu culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new India. He envisioned it to increase employment and increase the prosperity of the people. Kashi will emerge as a religious tourism spot soon."
READ FULL STORY
Close
"If the BJP leaves 8-10 seats, the RPI can be used to give a jolt to the BSP," he said talking about Uttar Pradesh, claiming that people in the state are getting disenchanted with the Mayawati's party and are shifting towards the RPI.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
"If the BJP leaves 8-10 seats, the RPI can be used to give a jolt to the BSP," he said talking about Uttar Pradesh, claiming that people in the state are getting disenchanted with the Mayawati's party and are shifting towards the RPI.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
lucknow news

Want alliance with BJP in 2022 UP polls, says RPI chief Athawale

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST
He said talks will be held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this evening over an alliance in the state, and also with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in due course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
lucknow news

Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The woman identified the accused in her statement recorded before a magistrate, the official said. Her woman’s condition is still critical, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
lucknow news

Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP