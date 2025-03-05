Menu Explore
UP assembly wraps up budget session after 69.43 hrs of business

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 05, 2025 09:50 PM IST

“A total of 549 starred and 1,568 unstarred questions were raised,” a press statement from the UP Legislative Assembly stated.

The first session of 2025 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday after completing ten sittings. The budget session, which began on February 18 and concluded on March 5, recorded a total of 69 hours and 43 minutes of business out of the total of 73 hours and 19 minutes. The total time of suspension was 3 hours and 36 minutes.

During the session, MLAs submitted 2,747 questions, of which 2,473—around 90%—were submitted online.
During the session, MLAs submitted 2,747 questions, of which 2,473—around 90%—were submitted online. (Sourced)

During the session, MLAs submitted 2,747 questions, of which 2,473—around 90%—were submitted online.

“A total of 549 starred and 1,568 unstarred questions were raised,” a press statement from the UP Legislative Assembly stated.

Additionally, 695 notices were received from members, out of which 346 were accepted for discussion.

