UP ATS arrests Bangladeshi national illegally staying at Darul Uloom Deoband

UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi national living in Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on fake identity for the past many years, said senior police officials here on Friday. The police said the ATS recovered a photocopy of Bangladeshi passport and its currency from the accused.

A UP ATS press note stated that the accused has been identified as Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, 25, a resident of Cumilla district of Chattogram division in Bangladesh. His father Fakruzzma, and his family members stayed back in Bangladesh, and he came to India illegally to study.

UP Police additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the ATS field unit of Saharanpur called him for enquiry on suspicion. He said Farrukh initially claimed himself to be an Indian national and presented a lifetime membership card of Darul-Uloom, an Aadhar card and a PAN card to support his claim.

“He got trapped when cross-questioned about his Indian identity and later a photocopy of his Bangladeshi passport and currency was recovered from his wallet. He then confessed that he migrated to Saharanpur illegally by crossing the international border with help of some agents,” the ADG said. Talha was a student of Arbi Alim and was living in Deoband since 2017.

He said the ATS was further probing his network in the country and people who helped him get an Aadhar card, PAN card and lifetime membership card of Darul-Uloom. The police said the investigation was also on to cross-check his credentials as to whether he was involved in any anti-national activities or not. He said the accused has been handed over to Saharanpur police and they are opened legal proceedings against the accused under the foreigners’ act and for creating a fake Indian identity.