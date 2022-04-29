UP ATS arrests Bangladeshi national illegally staying at Darul Uloom Deoband
UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi national living in Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on fake identity for the past many years, said senior police officials here on Friday. The police said the ATS recovered a photocopy of Bangladeshi passport and its currency from the accused.
A UP ATS press note stated that the accused has been identified as Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, 25, a resident of Cumilla district of Chattogram division in Bangladesh. His father Fakruzzma, and his family members stayed back in Bangladesh, and he came to India illegally to study.
UP Police additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the ATS field unit of Saharanpur called him for enquiry on suspicion. He said Farrukh initially claimed himself to be an Indian national and presented a lifetime membership card of Darul-Uloom, an Aadhar card and a PAN card to support his claim.
“He got trapped when cross-questioned about his Indian identity and later a photocopy of his Bangladeshi passport and currency was recovered from his wallet. He then confessed that he migrated to Saharanpur illegally by crossing the international border with help of some agents,” the ADG said. Talha was a student of Arbi Alim and was living in Deoband since 2017.
He said the ATS was further probing his network in the country and people who helped him get an Aadhar card, PAN card and lifetime membership card of Darul-Uloom. The police said the investigation was also on to cross-check his credentials as to whether he was involved in any anti-national activities or not. He said the accused has been handed over to Saharanpur police and they are opened legal proceedings against the accused under the foreigners’ act and for creating a fake Indian identity.
HC orders increase in superannuation age of teaching staff at Meerut’s agri university
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to get the statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut altered so as to provide increase in age of superannuation of the members of teaching staff. In the writ petition, Dr Devendra Narain Mishra, a professor at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, demanded increase in retirement age from 62 to 65 on several grounds.
BMC to compulsorily test ILI, SARI patients for Covid
Mumbai With the city seeing a rise in Covid cases earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has instructed ward-level health officers to make Covid testing compulsory for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). On April 26, the city breached the 100-mark with 102 Covid cases after 57 days. On February 27, the city had last reported 103 cases after which the numbers stayed in double digits.
Minor rape victim gives birth to child
A 14-year-old rape victim delivered a baby boy at Dufferin Hospital four days back. An FIR was lodged against a minor boy in connection with the incident at Sarai Mamrez police station in January. Police arrested the minor accused and sent him to juvenile home and filed a chargesheet against him. The incident came to light when women members of Child Welfare Committee comprising Suman Pandey, Sushma Shukla, and Akansha Sonkar visited Dufferin Hospital recently.
Uttar Pradesh registers 295 fresh Covid cases, one death in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh registered a hike in new daily Covid cases as 295 people tested positive in the state on Friday against 220 on Thursday. Meerut reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 141 cases, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow and Agra, Meerut 10, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department. The state has reported a total of 20,74,072 Covid cases and 23,507 deaths.
Coal controversy: State denies Centre’s charge, says ₹1,498 crore already paid to CIL
While the Central government claims Maharashtra has defaulted on payment of dues to Coal India Limited, which contributes to the ongoing power crisis, the state government has refuted the charge. The state had already paid ₹1,498.37 crore to CIL this month, the officials said. Union power minister R K Singh on Thursday said power outages were primarily happening because states had not cleared their dues to CIL.
