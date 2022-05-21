U.P. ATS arrests two conmen from Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested two members of inter-state gang of conmen involved in duping and robbing businessmen, realtors and professors after promising them high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), four times to the face value of original currency.
According to a press note issued by the ATS, the accused Anuj Singh and Arun Chaubey alias Chottu, both residents of Jaunpur, were arrested from Mahoda railway station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The ATS sleuths were tracking their movement for over six months.
The police had announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 each on them after their involvement in duping at least 20 people surfaced.
A Lucknow police official said three members of the same gang Saurabh, Phool Chand Yadav and Abhishek Pratap Singh were arrested from Lucknow on October 29, 2021.
He said the police had recovered cash around ₹44.77 lakh, robbed from a Prayagraj realtor in a Noida hotel on October 27, 2021. The police official said ₹90 lakh were robbed from the realtor.
This police official said the third accused Michael Singh Yadav alias Monty was arrested from Varanasi on October 30, 2021 but Anuj and Arun were at large since then.
The police said during interrogation, the duo revealed that the gang members used to convince their prey that the fake notes were of such high quality they would easily be circulated and could not be detected by law enforcement agencies and banks.
To convince their victims, they would also show a few real Indian currency notes and claimed that they were fake notes of superior quality.
“The gang had duped and robbed at least 20 people in the same way over past two years. People didn’t complain as they feared police action,” a police official said.
He said the gang used to call the victims to a secluded place where they would rob or dupe them.
“Besides the Prayagraj realtor, the gang had duped an agricultural university professor in Prayagraj of ₹ 5lakh, ₹ 80 lakh from a university professor in Lucknow, robbed ₹ 30 lakh from a Jaipur businessman in Delhi. Besides, the gang had duped a businessman in Varanasi and robbed many others across the country,” the police official said.
Tax evasion of ₹6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials
The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department's intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth ₹17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22.
Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri
In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday. Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest. The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Deo Kant Pandey
One more held in BPSC question leak paper case
The economic offence unit on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak, EoU officials said. May 8 and the examination was cancelled the same day following the paper leak. The EOU had earlier arrested BDO of Barhara in Bhopur district, Jai Vardhan Gupta, Dr Yogendra Singh principal of Veer Kunwar Singh College Ara, Sushil Kumar Singh, a lecturer, and Agam Kumar Sahay of the VKSC.
BIADA issues notices to sick industrial units, sets strict rules to keep hold on leased plots
In a bid to offer land to interested entrepreneurs at subsidized rates, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has decided to cancel the land lease of all sick industrial units, officials aware of the development said. According to officials, the sick units have been asked to either start operating immediately or quit the land allotted by the BIADA.
UPSESSB takes 11 years to declare principals’ recruitment-2011 results
About 11 years after initiating the recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), the body responsible for recruiting teachers and principals for over 4500 government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, finally declared the Kanpur division's results of principals' recruitment-2011 on May 2, 2022. But sadly, for a large number of candidates, who were vying to get appointed to the post of principals, the results have come a bit too late.
