UP bans animal-drawn carts use above 37°C, limits load

The state government has introduced new guidelines restricting the use of animals for transport and agricultural work during peak heat hours, aiming to protect them from overexertion and cruelty. According to the rules, animals cannot be used between 12 noon and 3 pm in areas where the temperature exceeds 37°C. (SOURCED)

Framed under the UP Cow Slaughter Prevention Act, 1960, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Transport of Animals on Foot) Rules, 1965, the guidelines also cap the maximum load of animals such as bulls, buffaloes, horses, ponies, camels, and donkeys, can pull or carry.

Jaikesh Kumar Pandey, director of animal husbandry, said officials across various departments, including police, transport, health, and local bodies, have been asked to monitor compliance and take necessary action against violations. “Awareness drives are also planned to inform stakeholders about the new rules.”

A small bull or buffalo can pull up to 1,000 kg on pneumatic tyres, 750 kg on solid tyres, and 500 kg on carts without tyres. Medium bulls or buffaloes may pull 1,400 kg (pneumatic), 900 kg (solid), or 700 kg (no tyres). Horses are allowed to pull 750 kg on pneumatic tyres and 500 kg on solid tyres. Ponies can pull between 400 and 600 kg, while camels have defined limits too.

For animals carrying loads on their back, the weight limit varies by size and species. Small bulls or buffaloes can carry up to 100 kg, medium-sized ones up to 150 kg, and large ones up to 175 kg. Ponies may carry up to 70 kg, camels up to 200 kg, and donkeys up to 150 kg.

In addition, animal-drawn vehicles transporting people, a maximum of four passengers is allowed, excluding the driver and children under six years of age. Animals cannot be used continuously for more than five hours or more than nine hours a day. Their use is banned between 12 noon and 3 pm in areas where the temperature crosses 37°C.

Additionally, the use of harmful tools such as barbed harnesses has been banned, as they can cause injuries and distress to the animals.