UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes
With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes.
Speaking to ANI, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, "The construction of Purvanchal Expressway being completed rapidly. The construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on the expressway has been completed. All categories of aircraft can land on this airstrip. The Indian Air Force is likely to test the airstrip soon."
Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways. One airstrip is on Lucknow-Agra Expressway while the other is on Purvanchal Expressway. Airstrips on expressways are designed to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes.
Earlier, the Indian Air Force had examined Yamuna Expressway and Agra Expressway. Aircraft like Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 and Super Hercules had already landed on Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Uttar Pradesh government is trying to connect the entire northern part of the country with expressways.
The Hindon and Agra airbases of the Indian Air Force will be able to use the runway of all three expressways if needed. Also, these airstrips of Uttar Pradesh can serve the Air Force to respond against China and Pakistan in case of any war.
BJP president JP Nadda is expected to discuss party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls and preparations for the assembly elections. Nadda will also discuss co-ordination between the organisation and the government, said a BJP leader.
The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
A Congress MLC objected to Savarkar's portrait and termed it's inclusion in the gallery to be an insult to other freedom fighters, who he said, did not bow to the atrocities of the British during the freedom struggle.
