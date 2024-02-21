UP BJP chief dismisses SP-Cong alliance as full of contradictions

The Uttar Pradesh chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhupendra Chaudhary, on Wednesday, dismissed the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress pre-poll alliance, calling it full of contradictions. For Representation Only (HT File)

The BJP leader questioned how an alliance that was rejected by the masses in the 2017 UP polls could now hope to create magic.

“The recent remark by Congress referring to SP leadership as ‘Akhilesh Wakhilesh’ and the ‘Chalu party’ response of SP to Congress is enough to indicate the contradictions plaguing the alliance,” he said.

Chaudhary also took potshots at the SP’s decision to leave 17 seats for Congress in UP.

“The decision to leave 17 Lok Sabha seats in UP for Congress, which has just one MP and two MLAs, and whose leaders have virtually shunned UP, shows SP’s lack of confidence. People would want to know how an alliance rejected by the masses in the 2017 UP polls now hopes to recreate magic,” he further said.

“The alliance is bound to fail as it comprises parties, one of which has a legacy of ordering fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya, while the other has a legacy of questioning the existence of Lord Ram,” he added.